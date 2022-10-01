Insider Buying: TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) VP Acquires $25,500.00 in Stock

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) VP Roy Mcniven bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTI opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $460.45 million, a P/E ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.82.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TETRA Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,429,000 after acquiring an additional 79,627 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 6,401.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,219,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 244,469 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 283.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 52,297 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TTI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TETRA Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Johnson Rice upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

