Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $12,168,930.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 109,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $12,168,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,764,495 shares in the company, valued at $750,858,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $101.87 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth $30,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 35.9% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AN. Stephens upped their price target on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.56.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.