Insider Selling: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Director Sells $77,116.00 in Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PEB opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.70%.

PEB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

