Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PODD traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $229.40. 294,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.80 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.31.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

PODD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.23.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 378,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,806,000 after acquiring an additional 32,956 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

