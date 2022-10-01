Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Intel Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $25.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.