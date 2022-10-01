Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Intel Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. Intel has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.