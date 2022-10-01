Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.56.

INTC opened at $25.77 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

