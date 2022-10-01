Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Intermediate Capital Group Stock Down 22.7 %
Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67.
Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile
