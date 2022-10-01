Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Down 22.7 %

Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

