Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ITRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intertek Group to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,300 ($64.04) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Intertek Group to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,640 ($68.15) to GBX 3,600 ($43.50) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,128.67 ($61.97).

Intertek Group Price Performance

Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 3,707 ($44.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,025.68. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,650 ($44.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,824 ($70.37). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,069.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,515.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86.

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a GBX 34.20 ($0.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

In related news, insider Graham Allan acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,240 ($51.23) per share, for a total transaction of £59,360 ($71,725.47).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

