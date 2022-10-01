Inverse Finance Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be bought for about $71.62 or 0.00372088 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Inverse Finance has a market capitalization of $13.61 million and approximately $929,070.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Inverse Finance

Inverse Finance’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 190,000 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Inverse Finance’s official website is inverse.finance.

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation.The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products.”

