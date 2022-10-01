Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Bought by Retirement Solution Inc.

Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,572,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,952,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 137,957 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 585.2% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,736,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,466,000 after buying an additional 1,483,235 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,469,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,352,000 after buying an additional 217,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after buying an additional 424,641 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSCQ opened at $18.64 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.