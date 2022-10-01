Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.41

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.41 and last traded at $34.41, with a volume of 1179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.92.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 27,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000.

About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.