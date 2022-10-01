Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Shares Down 1.8%

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $95.46 and last traded at $96.15. 1,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.92.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dynamic Market ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Dynamic Market ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

