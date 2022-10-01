Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.77 and last traded at $18.91. 1,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 18,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $1,940,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

