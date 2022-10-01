Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.26. 78,482,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,725,784. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $267.10 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.32.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.