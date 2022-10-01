Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,816 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 7.1% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,902,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

QQQ traded down $4.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.26. 78,482,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,725,784. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $267.10 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.32.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

