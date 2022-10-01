Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
IREN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen cut shares of Iris Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Iris Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.01.
Iris Energy Trading Up 9.3 %
Shares of IREN stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76. Iris Energy has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $28.25.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
