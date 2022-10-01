iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Reduced by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SHY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.21. 8,447,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,001,144. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.72.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

