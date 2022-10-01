iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Short Interest Down 23.0% in September

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,530,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 12,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,443,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
SHY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.21. 8,447,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,001,144. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.72.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
