iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Short Interest Down 23.0% in September

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,530,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 12,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,443,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.21. 8,447,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,001,144. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.72.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

