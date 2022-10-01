iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation now owns 1,802,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,526,000 after purchasing an additional 544,397 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.67. 48,895,724 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.