iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Cut by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $96.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.41. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.38 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

