iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Holdings Raised by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,973,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.28 and its 200 day moving average is $90.87. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

