iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Stock Holdings Cut by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.2% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc. owned about 3.16% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 30,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 817,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,439,000 after buying an additional 814,597 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,346,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,800,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,450,000 after buying an additional 216,098 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,075,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $13,103,000.
iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
LQDH stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.74. The company had a trading volume of 60,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,320. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.81 and a 52-week high of $96.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.34.
