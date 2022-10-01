iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Stock Holdings Cut by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.2% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc. owned about 3.16% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 30,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 817,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,439,000 after buying an additional 814,597 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,346,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,800,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,450,000 after buying an additional 216,098 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,075,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $13,103,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

LQDH stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.74. The company had a trading volume of 60,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,320. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.81 and a 52-week high of $96.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.34.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.