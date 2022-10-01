iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ENZL traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,186. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.23. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $65.01.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENZL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter.

