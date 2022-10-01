iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Lifted by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $116.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.84.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

