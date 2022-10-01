iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $135.99. 4,677,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,072. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

