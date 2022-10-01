iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $135.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.43.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

