iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $128.41

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $128.41 and last traded at $128.95, with a volume of 27375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.02 and a 200 day moving average of $148.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,982,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

