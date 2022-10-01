iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

TIP stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.90. 5,533,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,225,305. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.78. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.