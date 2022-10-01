iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,884,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 44,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,492,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $73.37 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.94.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

