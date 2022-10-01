Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITI. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Iteris to $3.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Iteris alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samjo Capital LLC increased its holdings in Iteris by 50.5% during the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 980,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in Iteris by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,760,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Iteris by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 96,281 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 56.9% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,929,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 699,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Iteris by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,487 shares during the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris Stock Up 2.1 %

ITI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. 49,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,559. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. Iteris has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iteris will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iteris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.