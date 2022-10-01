IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,280,000 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the August 31st total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at $103,124.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at $103,124.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at $321,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,976,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 101,622 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 910,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after buying an additional 94,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter.

ISEE traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,175,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,179,154. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISEE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

