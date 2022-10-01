Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Short Interest Down 40.4% in September

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGGC. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,412,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,940,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,455,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,113,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,133,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I stock remained flat at $9.98 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,820. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

