Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Shares Up 1.6%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.24 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). 133,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 670,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

Jangada Mines Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £7.89 million and a PE ratio of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 68.46, a quick ratio of 68.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.12.

About Jangada Mines

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil. The company explores for vanadium, titanium, and iron deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pitombeiras vanadium project located in the state of Ceará, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

