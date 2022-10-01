JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.38

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.38 and last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 37354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at JBG SMITH Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.90%.

In related news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $622,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,873. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $622,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,787 over the last three months. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of JBG SMITH Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 328,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,185 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth $133,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.9% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 359,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Featured Articles

