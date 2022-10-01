JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Up 51.7% in September

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the August 31st total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 979,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JBGS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,006. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $31.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.89.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 157.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th.

In other news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David Peter Paul sold 24,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $592,678.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $41,896.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,847 shares of company stock worth $1,814,787 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JBG SMITH Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Featured Stories

