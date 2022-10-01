JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Short Interest Update

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

In other JOANN news, Director Equity Investors Cf L.P Green sold 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $65,855.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,139 shares of company stock worth $68,445. Insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JOANN by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOAN traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 87,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,601. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14. JOANN has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The firm has a market cap of $270.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.35.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.87 million. JOANN had a positive return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JOANN will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JOAN shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

