Jobchain Price Hits $0.0004 (JOB)

Jobchain (JOB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jobchain has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Jobchain has a total market cap of $3.61 million and $242.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jobchain

Jobchain’s launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,864,586,781 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com.

Jobchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

