Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.65-$10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,985,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,589,763. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.13 and its 200 day moving average is $173.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.