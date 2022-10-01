JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 5.5% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $63,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 128,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 40,703 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,172,913 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16.

