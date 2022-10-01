K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

K-Bro Linen stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $32.19.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

