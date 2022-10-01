KARMA Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $2.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010838 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00144319 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $346.57 or 0.01795032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00253276 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092.

Buying and Selling KARMA

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

