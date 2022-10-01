Kattana Tops 1-Day Volume of $54,171.00 (KTN)

Kattana (KTN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00002485 BTC on popular exchanges. Kattana has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $54,171.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kattana has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kattana alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003216 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010919 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069431 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10614287 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00145089 BTC.

Kattana Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,905 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kattana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kattana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kattana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kattana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kattana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.