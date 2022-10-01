Kava Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Kava has a market capitalization of $428.31 million and $17.81 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00007815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00088607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00065559 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00031279 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00018368 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002308 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 282,870,502 coins and its circulating supply is 284,126,299 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

