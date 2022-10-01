KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Trading Down 3.3%

KCR Residential REIT plc (LON:KCR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.18). 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 30,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.18).

KCR Residential REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.07, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.66.

About KCR Residential REIT

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

