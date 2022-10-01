Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PPRUY. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kering from €706.00 ($720.41) to €717.00 ($731.63) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Kering from €795.00 ($811.22) to €715.00 ($729.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $724.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.87. Kering has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

