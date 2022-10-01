KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,727 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 106,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 20.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 32.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 42,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 137,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.02. 9,116,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,546,529. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.