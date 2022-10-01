KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 803 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,027,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,538,000 after buying an additional 12,713,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after buying an additional 8,961,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after buying an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,124,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,324,830. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $242.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.