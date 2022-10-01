KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 2.6% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after buying an additional 39,022 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.55.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $147.32 and a 52 week high of $191.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.03 and a 200-day moving average of $171.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,745.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.