KG&L Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,182,000 after purchasing an additional 468,198 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.
Shares of MA traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.34. 3,804,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,394. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.69 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $274.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.04 and a 200 day moving average of $338.89.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
